Silver Lakes Association closes golf course after receiving notice from the county

SILVER LAKES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Silver Lakes Home Owner Association said they were left with no choice but to close the golf course after receiving a notice from San Bernardino County Public Health officials.

The association shared the news via its official Facebook page after finding the notice attached to their door Saturday morning.

“At this time we have no choice but to close the golf course to ALL play. I want to thank all the members that were trying to comply with all the guidelines that we posted as stated by the County,” said the association on its post.

According to the letter from public health administration, the golf course was reported as being out of compliance with the ‘stay at home order’ issued on March 19, 2020, by CA Governor Gavin Newsom.

The golf course is deemed as non-essential and therefore ordered to close immediately or risk facing a $1,000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both.

Silverlakes or also known as Helendale is an unincorporated community located along National Trails Highway/Route 66 and has a population of about 5,600 residents. The community offers amenities like golfing, private lakes, a country club, and restaurant.

The decision from the county is creating a lot of tension from the residents who are voicing their opinions on the association’s Facebook post.

Patty Odette Jacobs commented, “shame on the person that reported it as unsafe. Everyone was in their own carts, wearing masks, not gathering. If you hate golf that much, why in the world did you move out here? The golfers were hurting no one.”

Janice Meeks Ferronato said, “THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I don’t even play, but live on the course and thought just this morning, at least people can get out and play golf!”

“The social distancing part doesn’t matter. All nonessential businesses were ordered to be closed. Golf courses have been on the list of nonessential business from the beginning of the stay at home orders. That’s why ours was one of the only ones still operating, other cities and private courses complied early on with the order,” commented Ashley Williams.

“Just stay home! Way too many germs out there being spread,” commented Jonathan Kane.

The notice provided a list of partial services that are NOT considered essential:

Restaurants offering indoor or outdoor dining (only take-out and delivery are allowed)

Retail sales, except for those specifically described by federal and state guidance as essential

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment and gaming venues, golf courses, and banquet facilities

Gyms and fitness studios

Non-medical cannabis dispensaries

Smoking and hookah lounges

Barber shops, hair and nail salons

Body art/tattoo establishments

Spa and massage facilities

Car dealerships – sales (parts and service departments may remain open)

Public events and gatherings

(Silver Lakes Association – Official Facebook)

If you have questions or would like more info about essential services you can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909)387-3911 from 9am to 5 pm.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.