All News
Significant snow expected in the mountains and possibly the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A storm moving into Southern California will bring significant snowfall to the San Bernardino mountains that could possibly impact travel along the I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS said the snow expected from late Monday through early Wednesday is expected to be the heaviest Tuesday, when the snow levels will be at the highest elevations above 6,000 feet, due to the transport of warmer air over Southern California.
Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday morning with the elevation dropping to as low as 2,500 feet in San Bernardino County.
A “High Wind Watch” will go into effect from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. Strong and gusty southwest to west winds will accompany the storm with local wind gusts of 60-70 mph possible in the mountains.
The agency said damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The NWS said temperatures will remain below average for the remainder of the week with another chance for some light precipitation about Friday.
