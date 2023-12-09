SigAlert issued on NB 15 in the Cajon Pass after a semi erupted into flames

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer fire prompted a SigAlert to be issued on the northbound 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 2:48 pm, on December 8, 2023, on the NB I-15, south of Cleghorn Road.

Firefighters initially requested for California Highway Patrol officers to shut down all lanes due to low visibility from the smoke. However, just before 3:30 pm the bulk of the fire was knocked down and the request was canceled.

Fire crews required only a closure of the no. 3 and no. 4 lanes. At 4:05 pm, the sigalert was extended for another 30 minutes. Traffic maps showed solid red on the northbound side from about Duncan Canyon Road until after Highway 138.

The semi was transporting beverages and weighed approximately 38,000 lbs. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it develops.

(Photo: Jessica Gomez)

