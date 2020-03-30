SigAlert issued on 15 freeway after pedestrian hit and killed Sunday night

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – At least one person was killed on the 15 freeway Sunday night, prompting officials to shut down all lanes of traffic.

Just before 9:00 p.m., the California Highway Patrol and emergency personnel responded to reports of a body in #2 lane of the southbound 15 freeway, just south of Glen Helen Parkway and the Interstate 215 interchange.

Emergency workers pronounced a male pedestrian deceased at the scene and requested the response of the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.

CHP logs indicated that a witness reported seeing two pedestrians running on the freeway.

The logs also indicated that the driver of a gray Honda Civic had pulled to the right shoulder and contacted dispatch to say he struck debris in the roadway. He remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Several other vehicles were also reportedly pulled over in the center divider, and one vehicle was in a ditch, according to the logs.

Authorities requested a complete closure of the southbound 15 freeway near Glen Helen for about 20 minutes to photograph the scene and investigate.

The incident prompted a SigAlert to be issued. CHP planned to reopen the no. 4 and 5 lanes by 10:00 pm.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal crash. This is a developing story and no further details were immediately available.

