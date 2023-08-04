SigAlert issued after crash on 15 freeway shuts down northbound lanes near Harvard Road

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) A SigAlert was issued following a three vehicle crash Thursday night.

It happened on the northbound 15 freeway near exit 100 at Alvord Mountain Road at approximately 8:26 p.m., August 3, 2023.

The crash involved three vehicles, a pickup truck hauling a camper trailer, an SUV and another pick up truck.

The pickup truck that was hauling the camper trailer sustained major damage and was blocking the number 1 and 2 lane.

As of 10pm, two heavy duty trucks arrived at the scene to start the process of removing the pickup truck from the roadway.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow station.

