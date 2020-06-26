SIG Alert issued on I-15 in Cajon Pass Friday morning

UPDATE @ 8:30 AM — The no. 1 lane on the SB-15 will remain closed for 5-6 hours due to emergency guard rail repair

Pic of guardrail damage that will need repair today. 250 feet. (Caltrans District 8)

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pick-up truck hauling a car hauler overturned prompting a SIG Alert in the Cajon Pass Friday morning. The incident was reported at 5:48 AM on the I-15 southbound near Kenwood Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a Dodge Ram pick-up truck crashed into the center divider and overturned onto its side and landed on the right-hand shoulder.

A witness reported the truck cut across all four lanes as he was exiting the truck by-pass lane on the I-15.

At least three vehicles on the trailer fell and landed on the freeway and 200 gallons of spilled fuel prompted a Sig Alert at 6:09 AM.

No injuries have been reported. CHP is handling the investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Facebook)

Caltrans Cajon Maintenance crews cleaning up and beginning guardrail repairs. https://t.co/RwLYYSHCmV pic.twitter.com/ooAt58oN0f — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) June 26, 2020

For even more updates on local highways/freeways including the #cajonpass, be sure to LIKE Cajon Crawl and join the Facebook group Cajon Crawl – 15 Freeway Updates.