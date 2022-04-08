All News
Sig Alert issued along SR 138 on the Hesperia side due to a crash investigation
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic collision investigation has prompted a Sig Alert along State Route 138 on the Hesperia side.
The crash was reported at 9:18 am, on Friday, April 8, 2022, approximately two miles east of the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.
Upon arrival, the vehicle a silver Subaru Impreza was located approximately 100 ft off the roadway with extensive damage, and the driver was not able to be located.
Emergency personnel and Good Samaritans assisted in the search for the driver who they suspected was ejected during a rollover crash.
CHP officers searched the nearby McDonalds and gas stations. A CHP aviation unit also responded to assist with aerial support and they were also unable to locate anyone.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the vehicle was westbound when the collision occurred.
Highway 138 was closed in both directions temporarily and at about 10:20 am. Westbound traffic on Highway 138 is currently closed at Summit Valley and eastbound is closed at Wagon Tain Road.
The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Driver ejected and killed after SUV runs off 15 freeway identified as 21-year-old from Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Man shot and killed outside of Green Tree Inn in Victorville identified as 29-year-old from Corona
-
All News4 days ago
Woman threatens to jump onto northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville, prompting closure
-
All News7 days ago
Man shot and killed on Forrest Avenue in Victorville identified as 34-year-old transient
-
All News6 days ago
Shell gas station on Main Street in Hesperia robbed at gunpoint Friday night
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Marijuana manufacturing facility in Adelanto robbed at gunpoint
-
All News6 days ago
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Civic Drive in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Narcotics found after Hesperia man fleeing from police crashes in Apple Valley