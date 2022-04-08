Sig Alert issued along SR 138 on the Hesperia side due to a crash investigation

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic collision investigation has prompted a Sig Alert along State Route 138 on the Hesperia side.

The crash was reported at 9:18 am, on Friday, April 8, 2022, approximately two miles east of the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

Upon arrival, the vehicle a silver Subaru Impreza was located approximately 100 ft off the roadway with extensive damage, and the driver was not able to be located.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

Emergency personnel and Good Samaritans assisted in the search for the driver who they suspected was ejected during a rollover crash.

CHP officers searched the nearby McDonalds and gas stations. A CHP aviation unit also responded to assist with aerial support and they were also unable to locate anyone.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the vehicle was westbound when the collision occurred.

Highway 138 was closed in both directions temporarily and at about 10:20 am. Westbound traffic on Highway 138 is currently closed at Summit Valley and eastbound is closed at Wagon Tain Road.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(People searched in the brush for the driver who was feared to have been ejected from the vehicle. Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

