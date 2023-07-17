15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedFreeway TrafficVictorville News

Sig Alert Issued After Semi Truck Overturns On Southbound 15 Freeway in Victorville

An semi carrying 78,000 pounds of cement overturned causing a Sigalert. (Hugo C. Valdez VVNG)
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Sig Alert was issued after a semi truck overturned on the southbound 15 freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street in Victorville.

The solo crash was reported on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11:24 p.m., and involved a semi truck that overturned on its side on the right hand shoulder into the ditch.

A crash just before midnight caused heavy traffic Monday morning as cleanup was underway. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The California Highway Patrol logs initially reported that one person was trapped.

CHP officers arrived on scene and determined the truck was loaded with 78,000 pounds of cement.

Two heavy duty tow trucks were requested to the scene, where the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes were closed for the vehicle’s recovery.

The Sig Alert affected those two lanes, causing traffic on the southbound 15 freeway to become backed up past Nisqualli Road.

As of 5:30 a.m., Monday, the No. 1 lane was open, while the other two lanes remained closed as Caltrans worked to clear the scene.

The circumstances of the accident and extent of injuries were unknown. The crash is under investigation by the California High Patrol – Victorville Station.

