Sig Alert issued after semi rear-ends another semi on NB I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic collision between two semis prompted a Sig Alert on the northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass.
The crash was reported on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3:22 pm, just north of Highway 138.
A burgundy-colored tractor-trailer combination belonging to Ramirez Trucking crashed into the rear of a blue-colored semi owned by Fast Lane.
Both of the semis pulled to the right shoulder and were blocking the no. 4 and 5 lanes. G&M Towing responded to help tow one of the damaged semis.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
