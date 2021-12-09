Sig Alert issued after semi rear-ends another semi on NB I-15 in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic collision between two semis prompted a Sig Alert on the northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass.

The crash was reported on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3:22 pm, just north of Highway 138.

A burgundy-colored tractor-trailer combination belonging to Ramirez Trucking crashed into the rear of a blue-colored semi owned by Fast Lane.

Both of the semis pulled to the right shoulder and were blocking the no. 4 and 5 lanes. G&M Towing responded to help tow one of the damaged semis.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

