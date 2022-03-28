Showers and winds expected Monday into Tuesday for the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley along with most of Southern California will see rain from Monday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said, the chance of precipitation is 100% and temperatures will be in the low 50s during the day. Hesperia and Victorville will see a chance of rain before 11:00 am, then showers after 11:00 am.

Monday night showers will continue as the temperatures drop to the low 40s the winds will also decrease to 10-15 mph after midnight.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. And the rest of the week will be sunny/partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s.

The agency issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountain communities of San Bernardino County.

According to the NWS, heavy snow is expected above 7,000 ft, while amounts down to the 6,000 ft level will be significantly less. Snow and icy conditions will make for hazardous travel in the San Bernardino mountains, especially highways 38 and 18.

A wind advisory for the Victor Valley will remain in effect until 8:00 pm, Monday evening. According to the NWS, the area will see southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest winds will be near the ridgetops and along the desert slopes.

If you must travel, you should keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and chains in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

As of 8:00 am, on Monday, March 28, 2022, conditions along the I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass remained clear with gray clouds starting to hover above the mountain ridge.