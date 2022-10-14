All News
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend for the Victor Valley
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend for the Victor Valley, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS said wide-spread rain is expected to start at about 11:00 am., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, and continue through Sunday evening. Additionally, the highest rain totals will be seen in the deserts and mountains
Friday will remain relatively dry and warm with temperatures in the Victor Valley hovering around the mid 80’s.
This week our local area has experienced sudden rainfall almost daily. On Tuesday, a large gust of wind ripped thru Apple Valley and Victorville. People reported it was calm one minute and the next whipping winds caused a large dust cloud. The mountain town of Wrightwood experienced a small hail storm on Wednesday.
On Saturday night temperatures will drop to the mid-50s, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph possible. Next week’s temperatures will be mostly sunny and cloudy.
Tip: Don’t wash your cars
