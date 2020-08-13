All News
Shots fired Tuesday night near the PetCo on Main Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Hesperia.
At about 11:52 PM on August 11, 2020, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to the PetCo at the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue regarding a shooting.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said “the reporting party observed an unknown male subject armed with a gun, shoot two rounds at a vehicle and argue with an unknown female subject inside the car. The male subject entered a separate vehicle and left the location as the female subject followed.”
Alban said the investigation is still on-going and no other information was available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.
