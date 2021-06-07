All News
Shots fired outside Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting outside of Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville.
At about 11:43 pm, on June 6, 2021, deputies responded to the report of shots heard near the hospital in the 1520 block of Eleventh Avenue. The incident prompted the hospital to go on lockdown.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said deputies located four fired cartridge casings in the hospital parking lot. “No persons were found injured, and deputies could not find any evidence of bullet marks,” stated Miller.
