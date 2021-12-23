Shots fired outside Mall of Victor Valley Wednesday night in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials are investigating after shots were fired outside the Mall of Victor Valley Wednesday night.

At about 8:00 pm, several marked police units along with a sheriff’s helicopter rushed to the mall located near the intersection of Bear Valley and Amargosa Roads in the City of Victorville.

Members of the VVNG Facebook group commented on a post and said the movie theater and some of the stores were placed on a brief lockdown. Unfounded reports of a possible active shooter spread quickly prompting fear for many inside the mall.

Pamela Miranda said she was in the theater with her daughter and before the movie started employees informed them they were on lockdown and they should not leave. “Lowkey scary. My daughter enjoyed the movie but I was watching every door entrance ready to throw her to safety real quick,” she stated.

Meanwhile, employees and shoppers in other areas of the mall reported they weren’t aware that anything was even going on.

Another member commented on the post and said she saw fireworks that were being set off from the Lowe’s parking lot and they sounded like gunshots as she drove by.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG shots were fired outside and no one was shot. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

