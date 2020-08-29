Shots fired in the Victorville Von’s parking lot Friday night

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after shots were fired in the Victorville Von’s shopping center Friday night.

It happened just before 8:30 PM on August 28, 2020, near the intersection of Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired in the parking lot of Von’s prompting a response from law enforcement. Deputies taped-off an area near the Wingstop as they investigated the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said they had no victims or any suspect in custody. No other information was available for release..

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

