All News
Shots fired in the Victorville Von’s parking lot Friday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after shots were fired in the Victorville Von’s shopping center Friday night.
It happened just before 8:30 PM on August 28, 2020, near the intersection of Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired in the parking lot of Von’s prompting a response from law enforcement. Deputies taped-off an area near the Wingstop as they investigated the shooting.
Sheriff’s officials said they had no victims or any suspect in custody. No other information was available for release..
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Man, 38, shot during a fight at Mariscos El Chaka, police looking for suspect
-
All News5 days ago
Police arrest Victorville man, 35, accused of raping 15-year-old girl
-
All News5 days ago
Police looking to return property stolen from a storage facility in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Man crashes quad into van parked at Johnny Carino’s in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Water truck exiting D Street in Victorville overturns and lands on train tracks
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Del Norte Dr in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
2-year-old stabbed multiple times in Victorville airlifted
-
All News2 days ago
Hesperia father arrested for murder, DUI in motorcycle crash that killed his daughter