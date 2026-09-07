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Shots Fired At Vehicle In Apple Valley; Deputies Find Cartridge Casings

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:27 am | Sep. 07, 2026 Updated 10:27 am | Sep. 07, 2026

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired from a vehicle that appeared to be following another vehicle early Sunday morning in Apple Valley.

The incident was reported at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2026.

Jenny Smith, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said the victims were traveling near Mesquite Road and Eyota Road when they heard gunshots coming from an unknown vehicle that appeared to have been following them.

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Deputies later found fired cartridge casings in the roadway. The victims’ vehicle was not struck, and no additional damage or victims were located, according to Smith.

The suspect vehicle was described as a tan or light-colored sedan.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:27 am | Sep. 07, 2026 Updated 10:27 am | Sep. 07, 2026
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