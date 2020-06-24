Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — California Highway Patrol officers were shot at by a couple of suspects wanted in connection with the attempted murder of another officer in Arizona.

At about 9: 00 PM on Tuesday, June 24, 2020, a CHP officer spotted the vehicle traveling on the westbound I-40, east of the 15 freeway, and attempted a traffic stop.

CHP officials said the vehicle failed to yield, and an unknown amount of gunshots were fired out of the back window towards the officers.

The vehicle fled at high speeds with its lights off, southbound I-15, using all lanes of traffic. The car then exited at Wild Wash Road where it lost control, crashed, and two adult male subjects fled from the vehicle into the open desert.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Air Unit “40 King,” Victorville CHP, The Barstow Police Department, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s SWAT Team assisted with establishing a perimeter, air support and search for the suspects.

The passenger, identified as 32-year-old Michael William Ebert, from Mohave Valley, AZ, was taken into custody shortly after foot-bailing. The driver, David Thomas Delgado SR., 37, from Downey, was located at about 5:45 AM on southbound I-15, north of Dale Evans.

CHP officials said two loaded firearms were located inside the suspect vehicle and no injuries were sustained to law enforcement.

Delgado was wanted following a June 21st traffic stop where he allegedly leaned out of a passenger side window and fired multiple rounds at a Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy, striking his patrol vehicle several times before fleeing the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Casper James Homer, 35 of Bullhead City, drove the vehicle to his residence where he concealed it, officials said. On June 23rd Homer was positively identified and arrested at his residence. He was booked for Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Unlawful Flight, and Criminal Damage, all felonies.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol, Barstow Area at 760 -255-5900.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Casper James Homer booking photo)

(Michael William Ebert booking photo)

(David Thomas Delgado)

