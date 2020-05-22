Short-Term Rental Properties May Now Open for Guests in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The County of San Bernardino announced that short-term rental units, or STRs (i.e., units typically rented through platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo) are now allowed to operate. While the state of California never formally banned STRs, they were closed regionally by a County of San Bernardino health order, which was repealed on May 8.

Facilities that provide lodging to multiple parties at a single property, such as hotels, remain closed for general use. However, such facilities may be devoted to public health-related uses such as sheltering front-line healthcare workers, as well as housing COVID-positive or COVID-suspect patients and homeless individuals.

To operate an STR, the owner is required to:

Limit occupancy of each unit to a single household

Clean and sanitize unit prior to each occupancy

Observe County codes governing STRs

“The health indicators that help shape our decision-making show that County hospitals are no longer at risk of being overwhelmed by new cases,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the County Board of Supervisors. “We also recognize that STRs present fewer health risks than hotels, largely because they lack common areas such as lobbies, gyms and restaurants.”

While mandating health-related rules for STR owners, the County is also asking STR guests to do their part by being respectful of local residents, practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, and practicing appropriate hygiene.

If you believe an STR is not complying with health requirements, please contact the County COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911.