Shoplifting Suspect Arrested Twice in Two Days in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at approximately 2:08 pm, deputies responded to a shoplifting report at Super Target on State Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley.

Store employees reported a subject who had repeatedly stolen from the store had returned and was again leaving the store with unpaid for merchandise.

Deputy D. Vallejo arrived at Super Target and learned the subject had left the store. A short time later, Deputy Vallejo found the subject in the parking lot of the store and arrested him.

Marshawn Davian Franklin, a 27-year-old male of Apple Valley, was arrested and subsequently booked at High Desert Detention Center on charges of shoplifting. Franklin was released from the detention center with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, deputies were called to Beyond Mart on Dale Evans Parkway in regard to a male subject stealing merchandise and yelling at customers.

At approximately 2:40 am, deputies arrived on scene and contacted the subject, Marshawn Davian Franklin. Deputies detained Franklin to investigate the allegations and while placing him in the back seat of a patrol unit, Franklin kicked deputies.

Franklin was arrested for obstructing or resisting a peace officer and was again transported to the High Desert Detention Center. Franklin was booked on this charge and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Vallejo or Deputy Belvin with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





