‘Shop with a Cop’: 26 Children Given $200 shopping spree at Victorville Walmart

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — December 3, 2023 – This weekend, the Victorville Walmart became the heartwarming backdrop for the 2023 SEBA’s Shop with a Cop event.

Joined by deputies and staff from the Victorville Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Victor Valley Station, over two dozen fortunate children were treated to an unforgettable experience.

During the event, each child was given a $200 shopping spree to pick out gifts, toys, and clothes, making their holiday season a little brighter. This annual event, which spans across the County of San Bernardino, aims to give back to the communities that their deputies serve.

Captain Ken Lutz from the Victor Valley Station expressed his excitement about the ongoing “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart in Victorville. In collaboration with the Safety Employee Benefit Association (SEBA), 26 children in total from the Victor Valley were treated to a remarkable shopping experience.

Lutz proudly mentioned that SEBA, the organization representing the public safety members, has graciously sponsored the $200 shopping spree for each of the kids.

Grant Ward, Sergeant at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and SEBA President, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Thank you to all our members who came out to spend the morning with some incredibly deserving kids. Our members, from giving from the bottom of their hearts straight from their wallets, we appreciate you so much. For decades now, SEBA has looked out for the community that we serve, and we couldn’t do it without you.”

The SEBA Shop with a Cop program has become a cherished tradition, ensuring that hundreds of children from all over San Bernardino County have an early Christmas celebration. Throughout the month of December, SEBA hosts several events at various retailers, ensuring that children in need can experience the joy of Christmas.

What sets this program apart is its focus on neglected age groups and the opportunity for children to bond with law enforcement professionals. Over 80% of the child participants are over the age of ten, a group often overlooked by other assistance programs. Spending quality time with a “cop” personal shopper, these children not only enjoy the shopping experience but also develop a genuine admiration for the men and women in uniform who serve and protect their community.

Shop With A Cop Event in Barstow, California.

In a time when criticism and disrespect towards law enforcement are prevalent, witnessing the smiles of appreciation on the faces of these children is truly priceless.

SEBA invites everyone to contribute to the SEBA Charity Fund, which supports SEBA Shop With a Cop and other programs benefiting at-risk youth.

About SEBA:

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association (SEBA) is an association representing Deputy Sheriffs, District Attorney Investigators, Welfare Fraud Investigators, Probation Corrections Officers, and Specialized Fire Services Personnel. Established in 1946, SEBA proudly serves and protects the citizens of San Bernardino County.

For more information and to donate, visit SEBA’s official website.

