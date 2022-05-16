Shooting near Victorville Walmart leaves two injured

UPDATE @ 11:30 AM — Sheriff’s officials said the incident involving a 13-year-old male and a 14-year-old male occurred in the desert area surrounding the shopping center.

“While in the desert, the 13-year-old boy fired the gun. The bullet struck the shooter in his hand and upon exit, struck the 14-year-old boy in the lower body. Deputies located the handgun at the scene,” stated sheriff’s officials in a news release.

Both boys were transported to local hospitals where they are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

—original article—

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A shooting near a Victorville Walmart left two people injured Monday morning.

Just after 7:40 a.m., on May 16, 2022, the Victorville Police received reports of two people shot near the Walmart located at 11896 Amargosa Road near Bear Valley Road.

According to a Walmart employee, who wished to remain anonymous, a male ran into the store saying he was shot and was visibly bleeding asking for help.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

A helicopter was requested to land in a vacant field near the Walmart shopping center to airlift one person to a trauma center.

A second person with less critical injuries was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Deputies directed their investigation toward a field between Walmart and Kohls. Deputies retrieved a gun that was believed to have been used in this incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

Sheriff’s officials told VVNG that at this time it’s unclear who the shooter is and the incident occurred in the desert area near Walmart, not at the store. Officials said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening and had nothing further to release at this time.

