Shooting investigation underway in the AMPM parking lot on Bear Valley and Mariposa Roads

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a shooting investigation in the parking lot of an AMPM gas station Sunday night in Victorville.

At about 6:35 pm, on November 12, 2023, emergency personnel responded to the corner of Bear Valley Road and Mariposa Road regarding a shooting victim.

Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and requested a helicopter to airlift the injured to an out of area trauma center.

Deputies have blocked off the parking lot surrounding that gas pumps with crime scene tape. Within the crime scene is a white four door Honda sedan that’s parked near the front entrance with all four doors open and multiple bullet holes through the rear windshield.

A small alleyway behind the Carl’s Jr. Restaurant located on the opposite corner of the ampm is also blocked off with crime scene tape and two patrol vehicles.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that deputies responded to an incident that occurred behind the Carl’s Jr. “The call came out as an assault with weapon and upon arrival, deputies located a female who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing,” stated Huerta.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.

