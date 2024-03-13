Shooting Investigation Shuts Down NB 15 Freeway in Hesperia

UPDATE 9:00 AM — CHP has reopened the northbound lanes and traffic is currently backed up to the 215/15 interchange.

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — All lanes of the I-15 North were shut down early Wednesday near Oak Hill Road, creating a backup extending to Highway 138 for a shooting incident on the freeway.

The confrontation, a car-to-car shooting, occurred around 2:00 AM on March 13, 2024, on the northbound I-15 close to Ranchero Road.

According to CHP, an individual in a red vehicle fired several shots at a gray vehicle. Two individuals in the targeted vehicle suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals. No life threatening injuries were reported.

As the CHP continues with their investigation of the crime scene, traffic has been diverted onto Mariposa Road to navigate around the closure. Both the I-15 North lanes and the northbound onramp at Oak Hill Road will remain shut for an underdetermined period.

Commuters traveling north are advised to plan for additional travel time or to choose alternative routes. Updates on the investigation and the freeway’s reopening will be provided by authorities as they become available.





