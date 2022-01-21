Shooting in Apple Valley leaves one dead and one injured, suspect sought

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are continuing to search for a murder suspect wanted in a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

On January 19, 2022, at about 10:16 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a reported shooting near Lone Eagle and Clallam Road, in Apple Valley.

Upon arrival, they located 27-year-old Devonte Brown, a resident of San Bernardino, inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures by deputies, Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.

( Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation.— Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

A second victim, a 32-year-old male, was located at a nearby residence. Officials said he suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect or suspects involved fled the scene prior to deputies arriving and is still outstanding.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective David Carpenter, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

