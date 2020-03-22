Shooting at Casa Bella Apartments in Victorville remains under investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing an investigation into a shooting that happened outside of the Casa Bella Apartments on Friday afternoon.

On March 20, 2020, at about 1:00 pm, deputies from the Victorville area responded to numerous calls of shots fired at the apartment complex in the 16900 block of Nisqualli Road.

Deputies blocked-off a portion of the street and the entrance of the complex with sheriff’s crime scene tape, as they investigated. Nearly half a dozen evidence markers lined the street near the sidewalk.

Sheriff’s officials said they had no information on if anyone was shot or injured. No additional information was available for release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

