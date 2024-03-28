Shocking Video Emerges of Deputy’s Excessive Force on Robbery Suspect in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy is on leave following a shocking video showing him kneeing a suspect in the face repeatedly while the man was down.

According to sheriff’s officials on Sunday, March 24, 2024, deputies from the Hesperia Station responded to an armed robbery at the 16000 block of Main Street in Hesperia.

Investigators identified 36-year-old Christian Cardenas Alonso, a resident of Adelanto, as the suspect. Officials said Alonso is a convicted felon and an active criminal street gang member.

Two days later, on March 26, 2024, investigators from the Hesperia Station located Alonso near the intersection of Main Street and E Avenue in Hesperia.

“The investigators initiated a traffic stop and contacted Alonso who refused to exit his vehicle. Alonso resisted arrest and a use of force occurred,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Cell phone video recorded by a witness captured the arrest and the moment a deputy wearing blue jeans and a black sweater punched and kneed the suspect multiple times as he lay face down with his hands cuffed behind his back as other deputies held him down.

Officials said a search of Alonso’s 1964 Chevy Impala resulted in findings the victim’s property in the trunk of the vehicle.

A search warrant was subsequently served at Alonso’s place of business, Califa Tattoo, located at the 16000 block of Main Street in Hesperia.

“Upon service of the search warrant, investigators contacted several known criminal street gang members inside the business who attempted to flee out the back door of the business. Investigators recovered a firearm, ammunition, and gang indicia from inside Alonso’s business,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said he’s been made aware of the use of force that occurred during the arrest of a suspected armed robbery suspect.

“The use of force is currently under investigation, which includes the review of all body worn cameras. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Officials said the investigation is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.





(Scroll Down To Comment)