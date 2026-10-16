Sheriff’s Work Release Crews Remove Two Dumpsters of Trash and 30 Tires From Summit Valley Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted a two-day community cleanup along Summit Valley Road in Hesperia, removing two 40-yard dumpsters worth of trash and 30 abandoned vehicle tires as part of a pilot initiative involving participants in the department’s Work Release Program.

The cleanup took place Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, along a several-mile stretch of Summit Valley Road. The operation was designed to provide more flexibility in community service assignments while addressing cleanup needs throughout San Bernardino County.

According to information provided by the Sheriff’s Department, the Work Release Program (WRP) allows individuals to complete court-ordered community service as an alternative to incarceration.

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Authorized by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, the program allows participants to fulfill their court obligations while maintaining employment, continuing their education and preserving family connections.

At the time of the cleanup, approximately 375 individuals were enrolled in the program, with about 250 performing community service at various locations throughout the county.

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(Photo courtesy of SBSD – Headquarters)

Summit Valley Road was selected for the pilot cleanup because it passes through both unincorporated San Bernardino County territory and incorporated areas of Hesperia. The location allowed the Sheriff’s Department to coordinate with a community partner while addressing roadside trash and debris.

During the two-day operation, crews collected enough trash to fill two 40-yard dumpsters and removed 30 abandoned vehicle tires.

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Traffic control measures were implemented to protect participants and motorists working near the roadway. Traffic was temporarily restricted to one direction at a time, with flaggers stationed at both ends of the work zone to manage alternating traffic.

According to the department’s account, those traffic control measures helped prevent a potential collision involving a reckless driver. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

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Additional details about the arrest, including the driver’s identity and whether any charges were filed, were not provided.

Hesperia city leadership, city public information staff and Sheriff’s Public Affairs personnel also attended the event to share information about the program with the community.

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The cleanup served as an opportunity for the Sheriff’s Department to evaluate the pilot initiative and identify improvements for future operations.

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The department is also evaluating opportunities to expand similar community cleanup efforts to other areas of San Bernardino County.

(Photo courtesy of SBSD – Headquarters)

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