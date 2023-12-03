Sheriff’s Sergeant Shot in Victorville Remains in Stable Condition, Suspect ID’d as Ontario Man

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said a Sergeant wounded during a shootout in Victorville remains in stable condition and identified the suspect fatally shot as Jorge Cardenas, 27, a resident of Ontario.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at about 1:43 pm, the sheriff’s dispatch center received a call reporting a man with a gun at the Arco/ampm located at 13660 Bear Valley Road.

The caller informed dispatch that a woman reported the man, later identified as her boyfriend, had a gun and then locked herself inside the bathroom of the business.

The Sergeant was the first to arrive and approached the suspect just outside the business and attempted to detain him.

“Cardenas ran into the store, turned, and pointed a gun at Andersen as he approached the entrance. A lethal force encounter occurred, and both the suspect and sergeant were hit by gunfire,” stated sheriff’s officials in a news release.

A deputy was airlifted from Liberty Park in Victorville. (Hugo C, Valdez, VVNG)

The suspect was shot and killed by the Sergeant just outside the main entrance of the store.

Sergeant Andersen, a 16-year veteran of the department, was transported by ambulance to Liberty Park and subsequently flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of two gunshot wounds to his legs, once in his thigh and once in his shin.

(Photo: Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Sheriff Shannon Dicus held a press conference outside of the hospital on the evening of the fatal shooting and said, “In my 31-year career, I’ve never seen a number of officer-involved shootings that we’ve had in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside sheriff’s department. Right now, the average number of officer-involved shootings I’m seeing, from last November forward, is almost two a month,” stated Dicus.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation that lasted into the afternoon the following day.

The Arco was closed as a result of the fatal shooting investigation. (Hugo C, Valdez, VVNG)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Justin Applegate, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

