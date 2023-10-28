Sheriff’s Searching for Missing Juvenile, 15, and her Adult Boyfriend, 25

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the company of her 25-year-old boyfriend.

On the morning of October 27, 2023, Evelyn V. Castaneda and her brother boarded a school bus that took them to Riverside Prep High School in Oro Grande. As they stepped off the bus, Castaneda walked off campus and was picked up by her adult male boyfriend.

The adult male, identified as Luis Angel Aguilar, approximately 25 years old, was last seen driving a gray four-door Oldsmobile Alero, with the California license plate number “6BEX515” prominently displayed.

Despite extensive efforts, neither the juvenile nor her adult companion have been located. To complicate matters further, both individuals are unresponsive to attempts to contact them via their cell phones.

Additional details regarding Castaneda’s appearance indicate that she was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, red “Vans” shoes, and carrying a black backpack adorned with butterfly designs.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may lead to the safe return of the missing individuals.

Evelyn has 2 Ear piercings on both ears and a birthmark on left side of stomach along with a scar on left side of forehead. She has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs approximately 123 pounds and is 5’2” tall.

These distinct identifying characteristics may aid in the search efforts and encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.

If you have any information regarding the location of Luis Angel Aguilar or Evelyn Castaneda, please do not hesitate to contact the authorities immediately. You can reach Deputy W. Fifita from the SBCSD-Victor Valley Station at 760-953-7099 or via email at WFifita@sbcsd.org.

