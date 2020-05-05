Sheriff’s reminds public that Deep Creek spillway is restricted and off-limits

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said a task force will focus on enforcement of trespassing and illegal operation of off-highway vehicles in the Victor Valley area, including Deep Creek.

“Although we know it is warm outside and children are out of school, we would like to remind everyone the Deep Creek Spillway is not a public gathering location nor a legal Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Area,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “This area, including the flood control channel, is a restricted area for public use. Signs at the end of Deep Creek Road indicate the area is off limits.”

According to the department, the task force is put in place to help educate and to also issue citations to trespassers.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departments OHV Enforcement team will be joined by officers from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Fish and Game to begin enforcement measures immediately.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that while out in the community, please practice social distancing guidelines currently in effect for both the County of San Bernardino and the State of California.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.