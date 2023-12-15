All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Sheriffs Patrol Unit Involved in Collision on Sequoia Street and Balsam Avenue

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A sheriff’s patrol unit was involved in a collision at the intersection of Sequoia Street and Balsam Avenue in Hesperia.

It happened on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at about 1:00 pm.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak, the patrol unit was stopped and facing westbound on Sequoia Street when the incident occurred.

At the same intersection, a white 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, was stopped facing eastbound on Sequoia Street. Simultaneously, a PT Cruiser was traveling northbound on Balsam Avenue, approaching the intersection.

The spokeswoman said the Chevy failed to yield to the right of way, causing the PT Cruiser to broadside the front passenger fender of the Chevy. Resulting in the driver of the Chevy to lose control and collide head-on with the patrol unit.

One person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

