Sheriff’s Helicopter 40K Assists in Arresting Phelan Man for Vehicle Theft

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Sheriff’s Aviation helicopter 40King assisted deputies in locating and arresting a vehicle theft suspect.

At about 9:43 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 20900 block of Willow Springs Avenue in Apple Valley on Friday, November 3, 2023, in response to a 911 call.

According to sheriff’s officials, the victim reported that their Ford F350 truck was stolen from their front yard while it was warming up.

Upon receiving the report, the 40K team promptly responded to the scene and located the suspect’s vehicle traveling along National Trails Highway.

Despite the suspect, Joseph Myers, 30, a resident of Phelan, attempting to evade apprehension by going off-road, the vehicle became immobile on a 35-degree goat trail.

Fortunately, with the assistance of 40K, Deputies J. Lee and T. Bohannon were able to locate the disabled vehicle and take Myers into custody.

Joseph Myers was arrested for vehicle theft and had outstanding felony warrants. He is currently being held at High Desert Detention Center on a bail of $90,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Lee, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

