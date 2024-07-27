Sheriff’s H.O.P.E. Team Continues Efforts to Connect Unhoused Residents in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Friday, July 26, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement (H.O.P.E.) Team of the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station carried out “Operation Shelter Me” in High Desert Communities serviced by the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This initiative seeks to connect unhoused individuals with essential resources, such as housing, medical care, and mental health services.

During the operation, the H.O.P.E. Team engaged with 20 individuals experiencing homelessness. All of them received referrals to various assistance programs, and six individuals were referred to follow-up professional services.

Despite limited service capacity, the team is committed to continuing their efforts to assist these individuals as more resources become available.

San Bernardino County’s decision to adopt Laura’s Law, also known as Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT), in June 2023 has further bolstered these efforts. AOT facilitates court-ordered community treatment for individuals with histories of hospitalization, incarceration, or violence. During Operation Shelter Me, one individual was identified as a potential candidate for AOT.

The H.O.P.E. Team’s work will persist throughout the county over the next year, thanks to “Community Concerns” funding. This funding, approved by the County Board of Supervisors, enables the Sheriff’s Department to allocate resources to critical issues such as homelessness and mental health.

For individuals aware of unhoused persons in need of services, the H.O.P.E. Team can be contacted at 909-387-0623 or via email at hope@sbcsd.org.

