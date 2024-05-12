Sheriff’s Deputies Recover Stolen Equipment and Make Arrests in Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Friday, May 10, 2024, a routine area check by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies led to the recovery of stolen construction equipment and the arrest of two suspects.

The operation unfolded in the community of Pinon Hills, where deputies were investigating reports of a stolen Bobcat skid steer.

The vehicle, distinguished by a unique concrete-breaking attachment, was discovered inside a secured property at the 10700 block of Boy Scout Ranch Road. Deputy R. Morales and his partner G. Tutor, who responded to the call, sought and secured a search warrant to investigate further.

With support from Detectives C. Bennington and T. Bechtol of the Victor Valley Station, and Deputy L. Torres from the Rural Crimes Task Force, the team executed the warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez. During the search, Jose Guzman,38, a resident of Los Angeles, was also found on the property.

In addition to recovering the stolen Bobcat, the deputies discovered two additional skid steers, previously reported stolen. The search also yielded ammunition, including rounds for a high-powered rifle.

Gonzalez and Guzman were both arrested without incident. Guzman is a convicted felon and had a $1,110,000.00 warrant for his arrest out of Los Angeles County for weapons violations. Gonzalez is a PC 290 Registrant, and he was found in possession of methamphetamine. Methamphetamine was also found in his vehicle.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the authorities urge anyone with information to come forward and assist by contacting Deputy R. Morales at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station. Confidential tips can also be shared through the We-Tip hotline or website.





(Scroll Down To Comment)