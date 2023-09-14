Sheriff’s Department’s ‘Operation Shelter Me’ Helps Two Homeless People in Hesperia With Housing

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Friday, September 8, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Community Service & Reentry Division, Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (H.O.P.E.) conducted “Operation Shelter Me” in Hesperia and surrounding areas impacting the city.

The goal of the operation is to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment.

During these operations, the team focused on those with the most significant mental health issues with the ultimate goal of getting those individuals into restorative mental health pathways.

The H.O.P.E. Team located 50 individuals experiencing homelessness, 34 were provided with referrals to programs for assistance and 14 were provided with direct assistance. The team also placed two into housing programs.

Eighty-eight percent of the individuals contacted were open to accepting services which could include shelter, treatment, housing, and other services. While service capacity is limited, the teams will continue to work with this population to get them into services as they become available.

The team provided this focused outreach due to Senate Bill 170, which provided funding to the Department to support ongoing operations of this nature. The H.O.P.E. team and other aligned resources will continue operations of this type throughout the county over the next several years.

If you know of persons experiencing homelessness and who are in need of services, please contact the H.O.P.E. team at 909-387-0623 or hope@sbcsd.org

