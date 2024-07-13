 
Sheriff’s Department Seizes Over 1500 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks in San Bernardino County

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 12, 2024 | 6:04 pmLast Updated: July 12, 2024 | 6:04 pm

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Sheriff’s Department’s Operation Safe and Sane recovered more than 1500 pounds of Illegal fireworks, officials said.

From July 1 to July 7, 2024, the Sheriff’s Department conducted Operation Safe and Sane, focusing on enforcing laws against illegal fireworks throughout the county during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division, Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb Squad, station deputies, and fire department partners carried out a zero-tolerance illegal firework suppression operation.

The operation resulted in 1,293 service calls, including proactive patrol-initiated calls. Additionally, 134 citations were issued, seven arrests were made, and over 1,500 pounds of fireworks were recovered.

Anyone with information regarding illegal fireworks is urged to contact their local police department.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

