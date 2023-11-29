Sheriff’s Department Launches “Operation Smash and Grab” to Combat Retail Theft

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is taking proactive measures to promote a safe and welcoming environment for residents in local retail stores.

Sheriff’s officials launched “Operation Smash and Grab”, with the main objective of disrupting and dismantling retail theft crews that are harming businesses in the area.

To achieve this goal, deputies and detectives will work undercover in several retail stores throughout San Bernardino County. Loss prevention and store managers will be in direct contact with investigators for real-time communication to target in-progress crimes.

“Deputy Sheriff’s will be undercover in retail stores throughout the county with the purpose of arresting actors engaged in retail theft. Working together with our District Attorney’s office, those actors will not only be arrested and booked into jail, but they will be prosecuted and held to answer for their crimes. We want the citizens of our county to have safe and enjoyable shopping experiences.”- Sheriff-Coroner Shannon D. Dicus

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department personnel will monitor parking lots around the businesses, and an Automated License Plate Reader-equipped vehicle will be deployed to detect stolen vehicles and those associated with ongoing criminal investigations.

To ensure a streamlined review and filing process, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office is working closely with investigators to review reports, file cases, and keep them informed of any follow-up investigation required.

“This holiday season our office remains focused on ensuring the safety of our community and businesses. By working together with law enforcement and businesses across the county, we will seek prosecution and accountability for individuals who choose to engage in unlawful behavior such as retail theft crimes, buying or selling stolen property, or organized crime schemes at multiple locations. “- District Attorney John Anderson

Copy URL URL Copied