Sheriff Dicus, District Attorney Anderson Condemn Newsom’s Plan To Commute California Death Sentences

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and District Attorney Jason Anderson criticized Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that he intends to change all California death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The November 5, 2026, announcement concerns 548 people facing death sentences across California, including 39 death row inmates connected to San Bernardino County cases.

Newsom said the decision reflects his opposition to state executions, while Dicus and Anderson argued it disregards victims’ families and sentences imposed by juries.

The commutations will not take effect until the required legal steps are completed, according to the governor’s office. Those affected would remain imprisoned without eligibility for parole.

In an open letter to Californians, Newsom described the death penalty system as costly, unequal and vulnerable to irreversible mistakes. He argued that it has failed to deter crime and can prolong painful proceedings for victims’ families.

“These offenders will die in prison but not by our hand,” Newsom wrote.

The governor acknowledged the suffering of victims and their families and said his decision would bring renewed pain to some. He maintained that life without parole would preserve accountability while ending the possibility of execution for those receiving commutations.

Newsom’s action would not repeal California’s death penalty or prevent prosecutors from seeking death sentences in future cases. Some proposed commutations also require a recommendation from at least four California Supreme Court justices because the individuals have separate felony convictions.

Dicus condemned the announcement in a written statement, calling it “reprehensible” and saying it disregards victims, their families and the juries that imposed the sentences.

The sheriff cited several San Bernardino County cases, including the murder of five members of the Nguyen family in San Bernardino, the torture and murder of five-year-old Arthur Jennings in Apple Valley, and the 2003 Old Fire.

According to Dicus, the Old Fire destroyed approximately 1,000 homes and resulted in five murder convictions.

“These were not arbitrary sentences; they were imposed following extensive investigations, criminal trials, and judicial proceedings,” Dicus said. “California voters have repeatedly upheld the death penalty, and their decisions deserve to be respected.”

Dicus also questioned whether future lawmakers would weaken life-without-parole sentences.

“How long before politicians decide that life without parole should no longer mean life?” he asked. “Victims’ families deserve certainty, not another empty promise from Sacramento.”

The sheriff expressed support for Anderson’s continued legal efforts to defend California’s death penalty before the courts.

In a separate written statement, Anderson called the governor’s decision wrong and accused Newsom of acting out of political ambition.

Anderson cited the Kevin Cooper case, naming survivor Josh Ryen and Mary Ann Hughes, whose son, Chris Hughes, was among those killed. Anderson said Newsom had not called either of them to seek their views on a potential commutation for Cooper.

The district attorney also raised concerns about victims’ constitutional rights under Marsy’s Law, saying he was unaware of victims’ family members receiving notice of the commutations.

The governor’s office states that victims registered with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services will be notified when the commutations take effect. It encourages victims to register or update their contact information to receive notices and assistance. Governor of California

Dicus closed his statement by emphasizing the impact on surviving families.

“Behind every conviction is a victim whose life was taken and a family forever changed,” he said. “We owe these families more than political fodder. We owe them justice that cannot be undone by the next decision coming out of Sacramento.”

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

Related Article: Newsom Plans To Replace Death Sentences For 548 California Inmates With Life Without Parole