Shell gas station on Main Street in Hesperia robbed at gunpoint Friday night

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed the Shell gas station in Hesperia was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

It happened at about 9:27 pm, on March 2, 2022, in the 16300 block of Main Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG the store clerk reported a male subject entered the store with a firearm and demanded money.

“The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled. The suspect is outstanding and the investigation is ongoing,” stated Huerta.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.