Sheep Fire burning in Wrightwood producing heavy smoke across the Victor Valley

UPDATE @2:50 PM — EVACUATION ORDER for the Desert Front area north of Wrightwood. Law Enforcement going door to door for impacted area.

UPDATE @ 1:30 PM — The Sheep Fire is now estimated to be 45 acres in size and 5% contained. Officials said the fire is becoming more active, with some torching/burning of trees in the interior.

Crews are actively working along the perimeter of the fire, while fixed-wing operations have concluded for now. Road closures continue along State Route 2. Several homes in the area of Desert Front Road have already started evacuations.

—original article—

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vegetation fire burning in the mountain community of Wrightwood since Saturday night appears to have grown as the winds picked up and caused smoke to billow into the sky on Sunday.

The fire dubbed the ‘Sheep Fire’ was first reported at 6:36 pm, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, within the Angeles National Forest and was initially reported to be 1/4 of an acre in size.

As of 8:00 am, on Sunday morning, the total acreage was reported to be 35 acres with 5%containment. Officials said the fire was burning away from the town of Wrightwood. Approximately 200 firefighters have been assigned to the incident.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

The fire was also reported to be burning about 1.3 miles from the nearest structures at Desert Front Road.

The fire is being co-managed under unified command by both the Angeles National Forest and Cal Fire BDU (San Bernardino Unit). San Bernardino County Fire is assisting on the fire. Highway 2 remains shut down from Highway 138 to Sheep Creek Road.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

