Shannon D. Dicus sworn in as 36th Sheriff of San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) Sheriff-elect Dicus took an oath of office Monday December 12, 2022, officially becoming the 36th person to hold the position in San Bernardino County.

Chief Goodman had the honor of swearing in San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus.

“Sheriff Dicus is a true leader and is well respected throughout the County and State for his ability, balance, and character. I’m proud to call him my friend and grateful to have a front-row seat to watch him lead the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to even greater heights,” said Chief D. Goodman, who has known Dicus for 31 years after first meeting him at the police academy.

With nearly 40 years in Law Enforcement, Dicus has spent 31 years of his career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he has held positions at every rank within the Department.

Dicus’s past assignments include Corrections as well as Patrol in Barstow, Apple Valley, Victorville City, and the Victor Valley Station. He has also worked in specialized details including Narcotics, SWAT, and Criminal Intelligence.

Dicus says he maintains his priorities of improving community relationships, public confidence, and affecting positive change from within the Department.

More recently, Dicus served as the Department’s Undersheriff, where he oversaw day-to-day operations, as well as the Internal Affairs, Civil Liabilities and Bureau of Administration Divisions.

Shannon has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from California State University San Bernardino and a master’s degree in Communications from California Baptist University.

To learn more about Sheriff Shannon Dicus, please the County Website here.

Congratulations to Sheriff Dicus as he takes reins of one of the finest law enforcement agencies in California. Supervisor Dawn Rowe

