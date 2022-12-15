Several Were Ejected in Fatal Bus Crash Owned By Tufesa USA LLC, CHP says

Unincorporated Barstow (VVNG.com) — A 2016 Volvo bus owned by Tufesa USA LLC operated by a 51-year-old male from Las Vegas, NV, veered off Interstate 15 resulting in a deadly impact, CHP officials confirmed.

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:33 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a call of a solo vehicle collision involving a tour bus, with multiple ejected parties on Interstate 15 southbound, north of Rasor Road.

The Volvo was traveling southbound on Interstate 15, north of Rasor Road at an unknown rate of speed occupied by the 51-year-old driver and additional 11 passengers, including a 58-year-old female from Las Vegas, NV.

“The driver allowed the Volvo to veer to its right, leaving the roadway, entering the open desert terrain, west of Interstate 15 southbound. While traversing the open desert, the tour bus traversed a raised dirt berm and became airborne,” officials said.

Initially, CHP logs reported the bus rolled, however, through investigation it was determined that upon veering off the freeway, it was the result of the violent impact that caused the injuries.

“Upon impacting the ground, the front end of the tour bus collided with the ground and a concrete retaining wall, which abruptly stopped the bus and kept it upright. As a

result of the violent collision, approximately 4-5 passengers were ejected into the open

desert,” CHP officials said.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the 58-year-old female passenger

deceased due to injuries sustained from the collision.

In addition, a 59-year-old male from Las Vegas was transported to University Medical Center, a 36-year-old female from Las Vegas was transported to Sunrise Medical Center, and a 41-year-old female from Las Vegas was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for major injuries.

A 10-year-old juvenile from Las Vegas and the 51-year-old male driver were transported to Barstow Community Hospital for moderate injuries.

“On-scene personnel worked to stabilize patients and provide advanced life support until additional crews arrived. Multiple additional ground ambulance were requested to the scene to transport the injured. Four air ambulances from Mercy Air were also utilized.

Multiple Engines and ambulances were assigned to the incident. Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) and Desert Ambulance assisted with the response,” stated Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief for San Bernardino County Fire.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor in this crash.

(image/map shows approx location for reference.)

This crash is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow Area. If you have additional information regarding this crash, please contact the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area office at (760) 255-5900.

RELATED ARTICLE: Fatal Bus Crash Shuts Down 15 Freeway overnight

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.