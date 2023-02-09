All News
Several people detained after high-speed pursuit ends Thursday morning in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several people were detained after a high-speed pursuit came to an end Thursday morning in Apple Valley.
At about 9:00 am, on February 9, 2023, VVNG members reported a pursuit involving a silver Dodge Ram with as many as 10 patrol units following.
The pursuit continued around Victorville before making its way along Highway 18 and terminating at Kiowa Road. Witnesses reported 4-5 people ran from the truck but were quickly apprehended.
Other witnesses reported the driver narrowly struck them as he traveled between 80-100 mph.
VVNG has reached out to sheriff’s officials to obtain details about the reason for the pursuit and the suspect or suspects arrested.
Just before 10:00 am, an ambulance was requested to the incident location for someone complaining of chest pains.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
