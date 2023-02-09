Several people detained after high-speed pursuit ends Thursday morning in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several people were detained after a high-speed pursuit came to an end Thursday morning in Apple Valley.

At about 9:00 am, on February 9, 2023, VVNG members reported a pursuit involving a silver Dodge Ram with as many as 10 patrol units following.

The pursuit continued around Victorville before making its way along Highway 18 and terminating at Kiowa Road. Witnesses reported 4-5 people ran from the truck but were quickly apprehended.

(Photo by Star L. Mesa)

Other witnesses reported the driver narrowly struck them as he traveled between 80-100 mph.

VVNG has reached out to sheriff’s officials to obtain details about the reason for the pursuit and the suspect or suspects arrested.

(Photo by Star L. Mesa)

Just before 10:00 am, an ambulance was requested to the incident location for someone complaining of chest pains.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Star L. Mesa)

