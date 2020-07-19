Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A crash reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound 15 Freeway left several people injured.

The incident occurred between Bear Valley Road and Nisqualli Road and involved 5 vehicles with damage ranging from moderate to major.

(Photo: Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Three people sustained minor injuries while one person reportedly sustained critical injuries. The Victorville Fire Department requested one helicopter for the critically injured person.

According to CHP logs, the #1 lane was blocked as a result of the crash causing major traffic delays for commuters.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.

