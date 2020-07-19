All News
Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on 15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A crash reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound 15 Freeway left several people injured.
The incident occurred between Bear Valley Road and Nisqualli Road and involved 5 vehicles with damage ranging from moderate to major.
Three people sustained minor injuries while one person reportedly sustained critical injuries. The Victorville Fire Department requested one helicopter for the critically injured person.
According to CHP logs, the #1 lane was blocked as a result of the crash causing major traffic delays for commuters.
The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Several injured in 5-vehicle crash on 15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A crash reported at 1:43 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound 15 Freeway left several people injured....
Motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of Amargosa Rd in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of road was closed following a crash involving a white and red colored motorcycle...
Apple Valley woman found dead inside home, husband arrested for murder
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man was arrested for the murder of his wife after she was...
Woman killed in crash on Village Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Village Drive and Eto Camino...
Woman found dead inside hotel room sparks homicide investigation in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives in Victorville are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a room...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News4 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News4 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News4 weeks ago
Shots fired at CHP Officers during a pursuit involving attempted murder suspect
-
All News4 weeks ago
4 roommates arrested for the murder of an Adelanto woman
-
All News1 week ago
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville