Several injured after traffic accident at Eleventh Ave and Sycamore St in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) —Several people were injured in a traffic collision at Eleventh Avenue and Sycamore Street in Hesperia.

At about 9:35 am, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, two minivans collided at the intersection resulting in both vehicles crashing thru the chain link fence of the corner home.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and confirmed a woman was partially trapped and required extrication.

A helicopter was requested to airlift the woman to Loma Linda University Medical Center. At least two other occupants with less severe injuries were put inside ambulances and transported to hospitals.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

