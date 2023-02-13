Several critically injured after 2 motorcycles collide into pickup truck in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple Valley Road was shut down Sunday night following a crash that involved two motorcycles and a pick up truck.

The collision was reported at 5:28 p.m., Feb. 12, at the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Symeron Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Firefighters with the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, deputies with the Apple Valley Police Department and AMR responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency workers located a Ford pickup truck and two motorcycles with major damage.

Four helicopters were requested to transport the critically injured occupants to various trauma centers, according to scanner traffic.

A male rider from one bike was critically injured, and a male rider and a female pillion rider from the second motorcycle were also critically injured.

At least one person from the truck was listed in critical condition, and details regarding any passengers were not clear.

Preliminary reports indicated the Ford pickup truck was attempting to turn onto Apple Valley Road from Symeron Road when the crash occurred.

youtube of the scene

According to a witness, who did not want their name published, the two motorcycles were racing on Apple Valley Road at high speeds just prior to the collision.

Apple Valley Road was shut down in both directions between Mondamon Road and Chamber Lane as authorities complete a thorough investigation.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours. No further details were immediately available.

