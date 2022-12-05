All News
Several cars were damaged after a van crashed in the Stater Bros parking lot in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Several vehicles were damaged after a van crashed in the Stater Bros parking lot Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 3:42 p.m., December 4, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and Victorville Police Department responded to the shopping center parking lot at the intersection of Amethyst Road and Bear Valley Road.
Upon arrival, medical personnel located three vehicles with major damage, a van, a blue 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, and a white 2022 Honda Accord. A fourth vehicle, and a silver Honda Civic. sustained minor damage.
According to several witnesses, the female driver of the van told the other drivers involved in the crash that she was unable to stop and that her brakes would not work.
The driver of the van and an occupant of one of the other vehicles were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. No further details were immediately available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Sheriff’s Department sends warning to semi truck drivers that thieves are targeting a costly part
-
All News4 days ago
Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow
-
All News4 days ago
40-year-old man arrested after committing a string of crimes in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Mom says daughter, age 9, remains hospitalized after hit and run on 7th street in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Deputies recognized after collectively arresting 531 car thieves, and recovering almost 800 vehicles
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia man arrested for the murder of Ramon Pettis in old town Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Lucerne Valley man, 32, arrested after pursuit in a stolen vehicle