Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns.

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Upon arrival, deputies learned Jacob Sauceda, an 18-year-old Adelanto Resident, and Joseph Lopez, an 18-year-old Victorville Resident, who was armed with a handgun, entered the gas station, and stole merchandise from the convenience store and the Subway inside the location, before fleeing in a vehicle. As deputies were investigating the incident, the suspects returned to the location and were taken into custody.

During the investigation, Anthony Medina walked into the marked crime scene and refused to leave. Medina was taken into custody.

A search warrant was served at Lopez’s Victorville residence where two additional suspects, Jaheim Frye, a 20-year-old Hesperia Resident, and Jayden Long, a 21-year-old Victorville Resident, were located disposing of firearms. A total of four unserialized guns (ghost guns) were recovered during the incident.

All suspects were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. Jacob Sauceda was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery.

Joseph Lopez was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, carrying a loaded handgun/not the owner, and manufacturing/etc. a high-capacity magazine.

Jaheim Frye was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and carrying a loaded handgun/not the owner. Jayden Long was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and carrying a loaded handgun/not the owner.

Anthony Medina was arrested for obstructing an officer.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

