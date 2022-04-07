Serrano High School to Perform Family-Favorite Broadway Musical: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” 

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Serrano High School’s Performing Arts Department will be performing the family-favorite hit Broadway musical, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” this April 22, 23, 29, and 30th @ 7pm at the Serrano Performing Arts Center at 9292 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan, California.

The large-scale musical will showcase the talent and artistry of over 80 high school students with a cast of 36 singers/actors, 10 dancers, 20 band members playing live orchestration, and 14 stage crew students behind the scenes.

Tickets for all performances are just $10 for all seats and can be purchased by calling Serrano High School at (760) 868-3222 ext. 21704 or online at shs.snowlineschools.com, by clicking on “Serrano Online Store.”

Songs include familiar favorites from the 1989 animated film such as “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Under the Sea” as well as additional songs direct from the Broadway musical such as “She’s In Love” and “If Only.” The production features a collaboration between the campus’ artistic faculty, with lead direction by 22-year veteran theatre teacher Beverly Quinn, music and orchestra conducted by Matt Fell, choreography and dance direction by Kristin Grijalva, vocal direction by Jonathan Dolan, and technical direction by Tamara Griffey.

The cast is led by senior Abigail Bodell, playing the titular role of Ariel; senior Brynn Knowlton, as Ursula the Sea Witch; and senior Enrique Ordinola as Prince Eric.

For more information, please contact Beverly Quinn at (760) 868-3222 ext. 21704 or by email at beverly_quinn@snowlineschools.com

