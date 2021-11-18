Serrano High School goes on lockdown after reports of parents and students fighting

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Serrano High School was placed on lockdown after reports of parents and students fighting on the campus.

Details into what exactly occurred aren’t yet very clear, however, videos shared on social media showed several fights involving a large group of individuals.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Staci Parks told VVNG the initial information showed that parents were fighting and possibly students.

According to one person who asked to remain anonymous, it started with two girls fighting each other and one of them was pinned down by a police officer after hitting a teacher/proctor. Moments later, another fight broke out this time with parents and siblings that prompted a lockdown.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the Snowline Unified School District released the following statement:

“Snowline, Serrano has lifted a lockdown due to a fight involving multiple students, which resulted in parents arriving on campus and escalating the event. All parties were quickly removed from campus and steps are begin taken to further resolve the situation to ensure the safety of all students. No weapons were involved and more information will follow based on findings in the ongoing investigation.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE — Just before 12:00 pm, school officials released the following statement:

“As we continue to look into the events that transpired this morning we want all to know that normal activities have resumed on Serrano High School’s campus. Lunch will be served to students, school busses will be provided as usual, and in line with the regular Early Out day, school will conclude at 12:03 p.m. All soccer, basketball, and wrestling practices have been canceled for today. Administrative and Snowline Police presence has remained on campus and collaboration with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues to help ensure safety.” SNOWLINE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

2ND UPDATE FROM SNOWLINEJUSD @ 6:00 PM:

Working in collaboration with the Snowline administration, Snowline police department, and Serrano High School staff, school will be in session tomorrow, Friday, November 19. We are taking several precautions on campus, including but not limited to:

Heavy Snowline Police Department presence

Increased Snowline administration presence –

Increased supervisor of entries and exits –

All staff, including counselors, will be attending to the social-emotional needs of students –

Increased supervisor during lunchtime and passing periods –

Serrano’s front office will be closed to parents on non-essential business

Regarding rumors of a student potentially bringing a weapon to school tomorrow; that student’s family has been contacted by the Snowline Police Department and this specific situation is being continuously monitored. For continued and accurate information on this situation please follow Snowline JUSD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and frequently check your email.

